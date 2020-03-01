'No commitment' to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners: Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani pushed back Sunday against a key component of the US-Taliban deal signed a day earlier, saying he had not committed to releasing any insurgent prisoners

"There is no commitment to releasing 5,000 prisoners," Ghani told a press conference

"This is the right and the self-will of the people of Afghanistan. It could be included in the agenda of the intra-Afghan talks, but cannot be a prerequisite for talks."

