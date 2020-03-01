Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece blocks nearly 10,000 migrants at Turkey border

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kastanies
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 15:36 IST
Greece blocks nearly 10,000 migrants at Turkey border
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Greece has blocked nearly 10,000 migrants trying to enter from the Turkey border over the past 24 hours, a Greek government source said Sunday A massive influx of migrants swelled along the border over the weekend after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to open its frontier to Europe.

He is seeking to pressure EU governments over the Syrian conflict after an airstrike in Syria's Idlib province on Thursday killed dozens of Turkish soldiers A Greek government source said Sunday its army and police had stopped thousands from entering its territory.

"From 0600 (0400 GMT) Saturday morning to 0600 Sunday morning, 9,972 illegal entrances have been averted in the Evros area," the government source said, referring to the northeastern region along the Turkey border Huge crowds tried to cross into Greece via the Kastanies Forest in the early hours of Sunday, the source said.

Greek authorities said 73 migrants had been arrested, but added that they "weren't from Idlib, but from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia" Some 13,000 migrants have gathered along the Turkish-Greek border, including families with young children, the International Organization for Migration said Saturday.

Greek security forces are patrolling the Evros river shores -- a common crossing point -- and have issued loudspeaker warnings not to enter Greek territory On Saturday clashes erupted along the border, where Greek police fired tear gas at migrants who in turn lobbed rocks at officers.

Erdogan threatened to open Turkey's gates for some of the 3.6 million refugees it is harboring as a way to pressure EU countries over the conflict in Syria Turkey and Russia, who back opposing forces in the conflict, have held talks to defuse tensions after the airstrike left 34 Turkish troops dead, sparking fears of a broader war and a new migration crisis for Europe.

The UN says nearly a million people -- half of them children -- have been displaced by the fighting in northwest Syria since December, forced to flee in the bitter cold In 2015, Greece became the main EU entry point for one million migrants, most of them refugees fleeing the Syrian civil war.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed "concern" on the unimpeded flow of migrants from Turkey to the bloc's external borders in Greece and Bulgaria "Our top priority at this stage is to ensure that Greece and Bulgaria have our full support," she tweeted Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

DMK chief M K Stalin turns 67; Rahul Gandhi, leaders extend

wishes Chennai, Mar 1 PTI DMK President M K Stalin turned 67 on Sunday with several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, wishing him Pro-poor welfare activities and camps for aspiring job-seekers by the party marked the day fol...

Govind Namdev joins 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' cast

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has boarded the cast of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Namdev, 65, said he is playing a pivotal role in the Anees Bazmee-directed film and is excited to work with young actors like Kartik and Kiara Advani...

SAIL pays Rs 19 lakh to Chhattisgarh govt to clear 2,000 trees for Rowghat mining project

State-owned SAIL has made a payment of about Rs 19 lakh to the Chhattisgarh government to remove over 2,000 trees at its Rowghat iron ore complex so that the steel-maker can construct an approach road to the long-stalled project The Steel A...

We do not believe in blame game: Jasprit Bumrah

Indian Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that his team does not believe in playing the blame game after Indian batters utterly failed to leave a mark against New Zealand pacers. India were all-out on 242 runs in the first innings but the bowler...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020