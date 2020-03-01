Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN urges calm amid migrant surge at Turkey-Greece border

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:03 IST
UN urges calm amid migrant surge at Turkey-Greece border
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nation called Sunday for calm and urged states to refrain from "excessive" force, as thousands of migrants have flooded to Turkey's border with Greece in a bid to enter the EU The UN refugee agency said it was "calling for calm and easing of tensions on the border." "While states have a legitimate right to control their borders and manage irregular movements, they should refrain from the use of excessive and disproportionate force and establish a system to seek asylum in an orderly manner," UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch said in an email to AFP.

A massive influx of migrants swelled along the border over the weekend after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to open its frontier to Europe as tensions mount over its deepening conflict in Syria The International Organization for Migration said late Saturday that some 13,000 migrants have amassed at the Turkey-Greece border, including families with young children who spent the night in the cold.

An estimated additional 2,000 migrants arrived at the Pazarkule border gate Sunday, including Afghans, Syrians, and Iraqis, according to an AFP reporter Greece said Sunday it had blocked nearly 10,000 migrants at its border after clashes erupted there Saturday with Greek police firing tear gas at migrants who in turn lobbed rocks at officers.

Baloch said UNHCR staff in Turkey's western provinces of Izmir, Canakkale, and Edirne were "monitoring the increased movements of people, assessing their situation, (and) providing humanitarian assistance where needed The operation, in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent, IOM, and UNICEF, was also informing people on the move about the risks they would face "when trying to cross the border, by sea or land, irregularly," he said.

While urging states to refrain from using excessive force, UNHCR was also calling on asylum-seekers to "respect the law and refrain from creating situations threatening public order and security at borders and elsewhere," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab prohibits online supply of food from FBOs not possessing hygiene rating

The Punjab governments Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said it has prohibited online supply of food from Food Business Operators FBOs not possessing hygiene rating Issuing the prohibition orders, Food and Drug Administration Commissi...

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh cr in Feb

The government has collected Rs 1.05 lakh crore as GST revenue in February, up 8 per cent over the same month last year The collection from Goods and Services Tax GST in February was, however, lower than the Rs 1.10 lakh crore collected in ...

Punjab prohibits online supply of food from FBOs without hygiene rating

Punjab Food and Drug Administration PFDA on Sunday prohibited the online supply of food from the food business operators FBOs, which dont have hygiene rating. The state government has also prohibited the online food supply aggregators OFSAs...

3 students drown in Odisha''s reservoir while taking

Three college students drowned in Upper Kolab reservoir in Odishas Koraput district after slipping into deep waters while taking photographs, police said on Sunday Some second year students of computer science degree course of Koraput Gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020