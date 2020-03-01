Nepal's Prime Minister Oli to undergo second kidney transplant on March 4

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will undergo a second kidney transplant at a state-run hospital in Kathmandu on March 4, his party's spokesperson informed on Sunday.

Oli will be admitted to the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Maharajgung on Monday itself for the kidney transplant, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha said.

67-year-old Oli had last undergone a kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. Since then, he has travelled abroad on several occasions for health-checkups and underwent multiple rounds of dialysis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

