Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's Prime Minister Oli to undergo second kidney transplant on March 4

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will undergo a second kidney transplant at a state-run hospital in Kathmandu on March 4, his party's spokesperson informed on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 19:57 IST
Nepal's Prime Minister Oli to undergo second kidney transplant on March 4
Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will undergo a second kidney transplant at a state-run hospital in Kathmandu on March 4, his party's spokesperson informed on Sunday.

Oli will be admitted to the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Maharajgung on Monday itself for the kidney transplant, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha said.

67-year-old Oli had last undergone a kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. Since then, he has travelled abroad on several occasions for health-checkups and underwent multiple rounds of dialysis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Liton, Saifuddin star in record Bangladesh win

Sylhet Bangladesh, Mar 1 AFP Liton Das struck his second one-day international century to set up a crushing 169-run win for Bangladesh in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on Sunday Liton hit 126 off 105 balls with 13 fours and two s...

Garhwal FC thrash City FC 9-0 in Football Delhi senior division league opener

Djidja Pierre Douhou Sey produced a sensational performance as defending champions Garhwal FC began their campaign with a 9-0 win over City FC in the opening match of Football Delhi DSA 2019-20 Annual Senior Division League here on Sunday A...

Migrants clash with Greek police at border after Turkey opens floodgates

Greek police fired tear gas to repel hundreds of stone-throwing migrants who sought to force their way across the border from Turkey on Sunday, witnesses said, with thousands more behind them after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. It...

UP CM inaugurates Police Commissioner office in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the office of Commissioner of Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar. This came after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had, on January 13, approved the proposal to set up police commissioner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020