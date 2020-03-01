Two Nepali nationals having flu symptoms kept in isolation

Two Nepali nationals, who returned from China and South Korea, have been kept in an isolation ward of a government hospital in Nepal after they showed flu-like symptoms, officials said on Sunday Officials of the Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku said swabs of throat and nose of the duo were sent to the National Public Health Laboratory to test for COVID-19.

The person who returned from China was kept in isolation since Saturday, while the one who came from Korea was kept in the isolation ward on Sunday, they said Both the persons came back to Nepal less than 14 days ago.

They came to the hospital after they suffered from fever and developed flu-like symptoms, the officials said. Nepal has only one confirmed case of coronavirus so far. Last month, Nepal evacuated 175 of its nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected over 86,000 people globally.

