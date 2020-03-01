Left Menu
Nepal PM KP Oli to have second kidney transplantation procedure this week

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 21:33 IST
Representative image

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will be hospitalized here on Monday for his second kidney transplantation procedure later in the week Oli will undergo the operation at the Maharajgunj-based Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center, Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, on Wednesday.

Oli briefed ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) members about his health and the scheduled procedure at a meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Baluwatar on Sunday, said NCP spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha Oli, 67, underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. He has been visiting hospitals abroad for health check-ups ever since.

Oli also underwent an appendicitis surgery in November last year.

