Argentine President to propose legalising abortions

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said he will send a motion to the parliament in the coming days to legalize abortions. "Within the next 10 days, I will introduce a bill on the voluntary termination of pregnancies," he said at the opening of the parliamentary session, adding he was seeking the support of women.

Argentina allows pregnancies to be terminated only in cases of rape or a risk to a mother's life, Sputnik reported. A handful of Latin American countries permit selective abortions, while most have banned them or set strict medical criteria for obtaining permits.

