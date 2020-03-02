2 missiles hit near US embassy in Baghdad

A blast rocked Baghdad's Green Zone which houses the US embassy on Friday, Russia Today reported.

According to the reports, two missiles struck in the vicinity of US embassy.

The Green Zone in the last few months has witnessed several missile attacks. The US blamed Iran for the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

