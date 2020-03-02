Left Menu
Bangladesh police kill seven suspected Rohingya robbers in raid

  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:34 IST
Police in Bangladesh killed seven members of a gang of armed robbers on Monday during a raid on their hideout on a hillside overlooking a camp for Rohingya refugees in the southeast of the country, a police spokesman said. Crime and violence are rife in the squalid, sprawling camps around the coastal city of Cox's Bazar, where hundreds of thousands of ethnic Rohingya took shelter in recent years after fleeing persecution in neighbouring Myanmar.

Police did not say what crime this gang had been engaged in, but some Rohingya gangs are involved in narcotics and human trafficking, and the raid was conducted by a special police unit known as the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). "Firearms and a large amount of ammunition have been recovered from the spot. Our team is continuing search operations," said Sujoy Sarkar, a spokesman for the RAB.

The spokesman said officers came under fire as they launched the raid, but they did not suffer any casualties. Rights groups have accused Bangladesh police of extrajudicial killings. At least 50 Rohingya people have been killed in shootouts in Bangladesh since the latest mass influx of Rohingya refugees in August 2017, according to police.

Authorities have begun erecting barbed-wire fences around the camps in a bid to tackle crime, while a plan to relocate refugees to a flood-prone island has been put on hold.

