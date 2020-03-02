Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macau casino takings plunge record 88% after virus closures

  • PTI
  • |
  • Macau
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:24 IST
Macau casino takings plunge record 88% after virus closures
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Macau's casino industry suffered its worst monthly downturn on record in February after city-wide closures aimed at stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus The former Portuguese colony took the unprecedented step in early February of shutting much of its lucrative entertainment sector for two weeks, including casinos, nightclubs, and many bars.

Takings for the month plunged 87.8 percent from the previous year, according to figures released by gaming authorities late Sunday Macau has recorded only 10 COVID-19 infections and has not detected any new cases for almost a month.

The vast majority of the 35 million tourists visiting each year are mainland Chinese drawn to the city's casinos Arrivals have plummeted since the outbreak began, with visitor numbers one-fifth of usual levels.

Still, observers expect the former Portuguese colony would bounce back "We do not think COVID-19 will curb gamblers' enthusiasm... so its impact on the industry's sustainable earnings power should be limited," JPMorgan Chase analysts said in a note.

Macau's government has been keen to ensure casinos keep on staff through the downturn and avoid lay-offs But while authorities allowed gaming venues to reopen on February 18, they said operators concerned about low tourist numbers could apply to remain closed for another month.

Officials have ordered all gamblers and casino staff to wear face masks First found in the city of Wuhan in central China, the new coronavirus has infected nearly 80,000 people on the mainland and 98 in Hong Kong.

It has also killed nearly 3,000 on the mainland and two in Hong Kong The only other time Macau's casinos closed their doors was in 2018 when the city was hit directly by a typhoon.

Macau depends almost entirely on gaming revenue, raking in more in a single week than Las Vegas makes in a month The local government has tried to diversify -- promoting Macau as tourism and culinary destination -- but the gaming sector still accounts for 80 percent of government revenue.

Gaming stocks fell slightly on Monday, with Sands China down 0.7 percent and Galaxy Entertainment down 0.6 percent on the Hong Kong bourse. (AFP) AD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold, foreign currencies seized at Chennai airport; 2 held

Chennai, Mar 2 PTI Gold worth Rs 64.56 lakh and foreign currency valued at Rs 5.18 lakh has been seized by customs officials from passengers, including two Sri Lankan women at the airport here on Monday. In the first instance, gold conceale...

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, TVS Motor see double digit sales dip in February

Leading two-wheeler manufacturers Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company on Monday reported double-digit decline in sales in February as compared to the year-ago period, impacted by BS-VI transition and component supply disruption ...

Jack Welch, who led GE's rapid expansion, dies at 84

Jack Welch, who grew General Electric Co during the 1980s and 1990s into the most valuable public company in the United States, has died at age of 84, the conglomerate said on Monday.Welch - known as Neutron Jack for cutting thousands of jo...

Syrian government forces reenter strategic town, Turkey vows to keep up strikes

Syrian government forces entered parts of a strategic rebel-held town on Monday, and Turkey said it would keep hitting President Bashar al-Assads troops after ramping up operations in its biggest intervention yet into the Syrian civil war. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020