Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia, Turkey may have committed war crimes in Syria, U.N. says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:48 IST
Russia, Turkey may have committed war crimes in Syria, U.N. says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia killed civilians in air strikes in Syria last year while rebels allied to Turkey carried out murder and pillage in Kurdish areas, U.N. investigators said on Monday - actions it said could amount to war crimes by both Moscow and Ankara. A report by a U.N. commission found that Russia - the Syrian government's main ally against rebels and militants - conducted air strikes on a popular market and a camp for displaced people that killed dozens of civilians in July and August.

"In both incidents, the Russian Air Force did not direct the attacks at a specific military objective, amounting to the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks in civilian areas," the report said. It also described abuses by rebels allied to Turkey during an assault on Kurdish-held areas, and said that if the rebels were acting under the control of Turkish military forces, those commanders may be liable for war crimes.

Paulo Pinheiro, the commission's chairman, said it had added names linked to the latest crimes to its confidential list of suspected perpetrators. It has received 200 requests from judicial authorities worldwide for information on crimes committed during Syria's nine-year war, he told a news briefing. In the report, which covered the period from July 2019 to February 2020, investigators denounced "deliberate" attacks by the Syrian government and allied forces on protected civilian sites, including hospitals and schools.

"There is a war crime of intentionally terrorizing a population to force it to move. We are seeing that picture emerging very clearly for example in Idlib where, because these places are being bombed, people are having to move out," said panel member Hanny Megally. Russian-backed Syrian government forces have thrust deep into Idlib province in the far northwest in a campaign to retake the last country's significant rebel pocket. The onslaught has forced around one million civilians to flee.

Up to 10 children have died from the cold in the last weeks due to living in the open at the Turkish border, Megally said. The U.N. report blamed Russia for an air strike in the city of Maarat al-Numan on July 22 when at least 43 civilians were killed. Two residential buildings and 25 shops were destroyed after at least two Russian planes left Hmeimim air base and circled the area, it said.

Weeks later, an attack on the Haas compound for displaced killed at least 20 people, including eight women and six children, and injured 40 others, the report said. It also called on Turkey to investigate whether it was responsible for an air strike on a civilian convoy near Ras al Ain that killed 11 people last October. Turkey has denied a role in the strike, which the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, said was conducted by Turkish aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, 11 injured in blast in east Afghanistan: police

A bombing at a football match killed three people and injured 11 others on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, a police official told AFP, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country. A motorcycle rigged with a bomb explod...

Coronavirus: Passengers from Italy, Iran also to be screened

Passengers arriving in India from two more coronavirus-affected countries -- Italy and Iran -- will undergo medical screening at the airports as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the Directorate General of Civil...

We appeal to people to not spread rumours, disturb peace: Delhi Police chief

Acting Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday appealed to people to not spread rumours and disturb communal harmony and peace in the national capital. His remarks came a day after panic gripped residents of several parts of Del...

UPDATE 2-Flights to and from Frankfurt Airport resume after drone sighting

Flights have resumed to and from Frankfurt Airport after a drone sighting stopped planes taking off and landing for around 90 minutes, Fraport - the operator of Germanys largest hub - said on Monday.Germanys DFS air traffic control authorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020