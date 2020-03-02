U.S. says may increase flow of humanitarian aid to Syria
The United States said on Monday it is considering helping to increase humanitarian aid to Syria as Russian-backed Syrian forces press an offensive that has already displaced 1 million people and drawn in forces from neighboring Turkey.
"The United States is looking at providing increased humanitarian aid for the persons in Syria. That's one thing I had a conversation with (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) about that," U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told a news briefing at the Pentagon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Mark Esper
- Syria
- Mike Pompeo
- Pentagon
