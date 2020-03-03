Top Financial Stories: U.S. trade deal to boost the UK economy

Here are the top stories

Foreign aid cash to pay for Royal Navy hospital ship https://on.ft.com/39iLvjo Pensions regulator clamps down on scheme shortfalls

U.S. trade deal to boost the UK economy by 0.16% over 15 years

U.K. Government is considering using the international aid budget to purchase a multimillion-pound hospital ship that could be used for humanitarian relief capabilities, while also having the potential to assist the Royal Navy in military operations. "Strong" employers will be given six years to clear defined benefits deficits under a shake-up of the funding regime for thousands of company retirement schemes unveiled by The Pensions Regulator.

The British government says future pact with the United States will fail to offset the loss in the trade from leaving the European Union and may only deliver 0.16% boost to the U.K. economy over the next 15 years.

