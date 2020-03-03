European airlines warn of worsening impact of coronavirus
European airlines warned on Tuesday that the worst is yet to come in economic damage to the industry from the rapid spread of coronavirus Covid-19.
The Airlines for Europe lobbying group also called for a relaxation of airport regulations under which airlines can lose lucrative landing and take-off slots if they cancel flights for a prolonged period.
