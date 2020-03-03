Left Menu
European airlines warn of worsening impact of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  03-03-2020
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:23 IST
European airlines warned on Tuesday that the worst is yet to come in economic damage to the industry from the rapid spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

The Airlines for Europe lobbying group also called for a relaxation of airport regulations under which airlines can lose lucrative landing and take-off slots if they cancel flights for a prolonged period.

