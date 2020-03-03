Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, total now 77

Tehran, Mar 3 (AFP) Iran announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus in the past day, bringing the Islamic republic's overall death toll to 77

In all, 2,336 people have been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began, including 835 new cases, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said, in remarks aired live on state television. (AFP) RUP

