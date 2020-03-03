Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Somalis turn to Dr Hyena to fight depression, mental illness

The growls from the caged hyena reverberate through the room as Mohamed Sheikh Yakub slumps silently in a chair nearby, hoping the animal will frighten away the evil spirits he says have troubled him since his divorce. The traditional treatment - rooted in the belief that hyenas can devour the 'jinns' or spirits widely blamed in the region for depression and mental illness - takes place in a sweltering shack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

