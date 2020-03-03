Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools close in French, German virus cluster zones

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:31 IST
Schools close in French, German virus cluster zones
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tens of thousands of students in virus cluster zones are home from school in France on Tuesday, with a smaller number in Germany and Poland facing quarantines or days without class. France's education minister, Jean-Michel Blanquer, said around 120 schools have been ordered to close, most in Brittany and the Oise region north of Paris, which have been hit hard by COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He told LCI television it was probable that more schools could close and confirmed that he had ordered a freeze on all school trips. But he cautioned against rushing to a general shutdown of the education system.

"It wouldn't make sense to confine everyone at home, to paralyze the country," he said. Italy closed schools in the hard-hit regions of Lombardy and Veneto last week and the closure of schools in Emilia Romagna was announced last weekend. All student outings have been cancelled nationwide, including off-site after-school activities. In addition, a handful of schools are closed or under quarantine in Germany and even in Poland, which has no confirmed cases of the disease so far.

Meanwhile, Ukraine on Tuesday reported its first confirmed case of the new virus in a man who had recently arrived from Italy. As the new coronavirus takes hold in Europe, the continent is facing the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago, including a cruise ship with hundreds of passengers now trapped in Norway. In Haugesund, southern Norway, a German cruise ship with 1,200 passengers was waiting for the test results of two passengers who had been on land to be tested for the virus, Norwegian broadcaster NRK said. The Aida Aura was supposed to have left harbour Monday but was still in Haugesund Tuesday and passengers were being kept on board.

Travellers from northern Italy, along with South Korea and Iran, now face a ban in Singapore and will not be allowed entry or even to transit in the country. And Saudi Arabia advised citizens and residents to postpone travel to Germany and France due to the spread of the coronavirus in those countries. The Geneva International Motor Show resorted to putting automakers' product unveilings and news conferences online Tuesday after this year's show was cancelled. BMW presented its sleek i4 electric concept car at a digital news conference from Munich, while competitors Daimler and Volkswagen held their own online events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

No threat to IPL due to coronavirus, we are keeping a tab: Brajesh

IPL Governing Council chairman Brajesh Patel on Tuesday ruled out any threat to the upcoming cash-rich T20 league due to the novel coronavirus outbreak as of now but said the authorities are keeping a tab on the situation. The IPL begins wi...

Won't let anyone slaughter, abuse cows in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government will not let anyone slaughter or abuse cows in the state. Our Bankey Bihari lord Krishna served cows. We will not allow these cows to be slaughtered nor tolerate th...

Issue of permanent capital of Uttarakhand will be resolved: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday asserted that the issue of a permanent state capital will be resolved. He was responding to questions on a demonstration by the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and the Left parties outside ...

Govt running away from debate on Delhi riots, its stand 'vote of no-confidence' in Parliament: Cong

Alleging that the government was running away from debate on the Delhi riots, the Congress on Tuesday said the centres stand against immediate discussion on the issue was the biggest vote of no-confidence in the institution of Parliament. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020