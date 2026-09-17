Polish Airports Resume Amid Military Operations

Lublin and Rzeszow airports in southeastern Poland have resumed operations after a temporary halt. The suspension aimed to accommodate military aviation activities as the Polish army conducts preventive operations in response to Russian air raids on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:51 IST
Polish Airports Resume Amid Military Operations

Lublin and Rzeszow airports in southeastern Poland have reopened their operations after a temporary halt intended to support military aviation efforts.

The halt was enacted by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency to facilitate secure airspace conditions for military maneuvers.

The decision follows preventive military operations by the Polish army in response to Russian air raids on Ukraine, underscoring escalating regional tensions.

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