EU will provide Greece 'all the support needed' in migrant crisis: von der Leyen

  • PTI
  • Kastanies
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:50 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:50 IST
Kastanies (Greece), Mar 3 (AFP) The European Union will provide Greece "all the support needed" to help tackle the migration surge from neighbouring Turkey, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. "Those who seek to test Europe's unity will be disappointed. We will hold the line and our unity will prevail," von der Leyen said after visiting the border area with the Greek prime minister and chiefs of the European Council and European Parliament. (AFP) RUP

