French state to requisition all face mask stocks, production: Macron

Paris, Mar 3 (AFP) French authorities will requisition all face mask stocks and production in the coming months in response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday

"We will distribute them to health professionals and to French people infected with the coronavirus," Macron said on Twitter. (AFP) SCY

