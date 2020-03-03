OPEC bars media from meeting over coronavirus fears

Vienna, Mar 3 (AFP) OPEC on Tuesday said media seeking to cover this week's two-day meeting of oil-producing countries would not be allowed to enter the secretariat where the gathering will take place over coronavirus fears

"This precautionary measure has become necessary due to the public health risk that would come from convening such a vast number of people in one place," the Vienna-based organisation said in a statement

The OPEC club of oil-producing countries meets on Thursday and Friday in Vienna as they weigh how to react to a sharp drop in global oil demand due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

