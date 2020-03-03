Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence flares again as Chile braces for new protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:33 IST
Violence flares again as Chile braces for new protests

Santiago, Mar 3 (AFP) Chile's capital experienced its worst night of anti-government violence in weeks after stone-throwing protesters clashed with police in running battles across the city, forcing public transport to shut down. Demonstrators returned to Santiago's Plaza Italia on Monday to rally against economic inequality and condemn the government of right-wing billionaire president Sebastian Pinera.

By nightfall a group of hooded men clashed with riot officers in nearby streets, hurling rocks and firing projectiles with slingshots. One protester was run over by a police vehicle during the clashes, police Captain Juan Chevy told local media.

Chevy said the driver had lost control "due to an overwhelming number of objects and Molotov bombs that were thrown on the windshield of the police vehicle." Elsewhere in the city protesters built barricades and set them alight before being dispersed by police using tear gas and water cannons. Interior and Security Minister Gonzalo Blumel condemned the violence, which he said left 73 police officers injured and 283 people detained.

Blumel told Chile's Radio Agricultura that the capital was able to cope with the protests until they got out of control. "The people were able to carry out their activities but in the afternoon and at night there was violence, pure and simple. Acts of violence that have nothing to do with social demands," the minister said.

Blumel said the government had sought the advice of German and British police forces on maintaining public order, and said Chile would increase the police presence by 50 per cent to confront protesters. Public transport was suspended in the capital around 10:00 pm (0100 GMT) for safety reasons, authorities said. Services resumed at dawn, when barricades were still smoldering and traffic light poles lay on the roads into the city.

More than 30 people have died since protests began last October with the announcement of a modest hike in metro transport fares. The demonstrations have mushroomed to encompass wider discontent over social and economic woes.

Around 23 police officers were injured last week during clashes with rioters at the Vina del Mar music festival west of the capital. Authorities fear a new round of rallies this month with the end of the summer holiday season.

Protest organizers have circulated a calendar of demonstrations, including International Women's Day on March 8, and the anniversary of the deaths of two brothers murdered by the former Pinochet dictatorship on March 29. The aim is to pressure Pinera's conservative government to expand social reforms it has already proposed in order to quell violent protests which began last October. (AFP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA's Hahn says U.S. should have capacity for 1 million coronavirus tests this week

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the U.S. should have testing kits available by the end of the week that would give labs the capacity to perform about 1 million coronavirus tests.Speaking at a Senate committe...

Soccer-"Should we be ashamed of our success?" asks UEFA chief

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told European footballs administrators on Tuesday that they can be proud to be in charge of the most popular, wealthiest and best football in the world.In a surprisingly blunt message, the Slovenian told hi...

Google, Microsoft shift upcoming conferences to online-only event

Amid the growing concern about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Google has decided to reimagine its Google Cloud Next 20 event which is due to be held from April 6-8.We are transforming the event into Google Cloud Next 20 Digital Co...

COVID-19: Telangana, Karnataka step up precautionary measures

The Telangana and Karnataka governments on Tuesday reviewed their Coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness after a Bengaluru-based man who travelled to Secunderabad tested positive for the infection, making him the fourth confirmed case from south...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020