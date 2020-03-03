Only one per cent of China coronavirus cases without symptoms: WHO
Geneva, Mar 3 (AFP) The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said only one per cent of new coronavirus cases registered in China were without symptoms, which appears to bely fears the virus spreads via people who appear healthy
"Evidence from China is that only one percent of reported cases do not have symptoms, and most of those cases develop symptoms within two days," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva. (AFP) SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
