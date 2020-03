One Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib -defence minister/NTV

One Turkish soldier has been killed in an attack in northwest Syria's Idlib province, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted by broadcaster NTV as telling reporters on Tuesday.

It said he was speaking after a closed session of parliament to discuss the situation in Idlib, where Turkey has sent thousands of troops to support rebels fighting Syrian government forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.