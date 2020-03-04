Left Menu
One Turkish soldier killed and nine wounded in Syria's Idlib

  Updated: 04-03-2020 01:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One Turkish soldier has been killed and nine wounded in an attack by Syrian government forces in northwest Syria's Idlib region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

With the latest death, 57 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the conflict in the region since Turkey sent thousands of troops and military hardware there last month to support rebels fighting Syrian government forces. The defence ministry said that 82 Syrian army targets were struck after the attack on Turkish forces and continued to be under fire. It did not specify exactly where or when the attack occurred.

