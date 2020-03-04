Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romanians who scammed USD 1m in diamonds jailed in France

  • PTI
  • |
  • Castres
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 08:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 08:33 IST
Romanians who scammed USD 1m in diamonds jailed in France

Castres (France), Mar 4 (AFP) Three Romanians were sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for stealing diamonds worth USD 1.1 million in an elaborate swindle of a French jeweller and his Indian business partner. A fourth member of the gang -- a Serbian who was living in Paris -- was given five years in jail by the judge in Castres in southern France, but he is still on the run and subject to an international arrest warrant.

They were convicted of snatching three diamonds -- which have never been recovered -- in August 2017. The operation was launched four months earlier at a diamond trade fair in Monaco, when two of the gang introduced themselves to the pair as a wealthy Armenian couple looking to invest in precious gems.

The group met again in Milan and another time in Mazamet in southern France in August, when the supposed buyers asked to have an independent expert examine the stones. After concluding the deal, the diamonds were placed in a sealed box brought by the alleged expert and which the Indian gem trader took away with him, awaiting a promised bank transfer of USD 1.1 million.

But the next day, no money arrived and the trader opened the box to discover it empty. In Castres, the prosecutor said the scam had been carried out using "sleight of hand with a double-bottomed box".

The Romanians were arrested in possession of real and fake gems, luxury cars and watches and counterfeit cash. (AFP) RUP RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stock exchange tells IPO hopefuls to detail impact of virus -sources

Hong Kongs stock exchange has told companies looking to list in Asias biggest IPO centre to disclose the impact of the coronavirus on their businesses and detail plans to mitigate the effects, three sources with direct knowledge of the matt...

Super Tuesday tally: Biden wins 5 states, Sanders takes 2

Washington, Mar 4 AP Joe Biden scored a series of Super Tuesday victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days. Bernie Sanders countered with wins in his h...

Report: Recoverer of airmen's remains under investigation

Marysville, Mar 4 AP An Arizona mountaineer is under federal investigation after an expedition to the Himalayas to recover the remains of the crew of a B-25 bomber shot down in World War II, a newspaper reported. Clayton Kuhles was met by f...

NASA inks Space Act Agreements to advance Urban Air Mobility Grand Challenge

US space agency NASA said today it has inked Space Act Agreements with 17 aviation companies to advance plans for the Urban Air Mobility UAM Grand Challenge aimed at testing the capabilities and readiness of vehicles and systems that could ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020