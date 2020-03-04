Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

  04-03-2020
  04-03-2020
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in 'The Jinx' murder trial

Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in a 2015 TV documentary, was due to face a jury on Wednesday for opening statements in his Los Angeles murder trial. Durst, 76, is charged with the December 2000 murder of his long-time confidant, Susan Berman, a writer he is accused of fatally shooting because of what she might have known about the unsolved disappearance and presumed killing of his wife two decades earlier. 'Inside the Actors Studio' creator James Lipton dies at 93

James Lipton, the creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show "Inside the Actors Studio" has died at the age of 93, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter and celebrity website TMZ on Monday. Lipton, who hosted in depth interviews with hundreds of Hollywood stars for more than 20 years, died on Monday at his home in New York of bladder cancer, his wife Kedakai Turner told the two entertainment outlets. Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday. It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally. The first was in 2014 when she debuted her album "1989."

