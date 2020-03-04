Left Menu
Italy to close all schools, universities over virus: news agencies

  • PTI
  • Rome
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:57 IST
Rome, Mar 4 (AFP) Italy is closing all schools and universities from Thursday until mid-March to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ansa and other Italian news agencies cited government sources as saying

The measure was one of several being considered by the government at a meeting on Wednesday to combat COVID-19, which has killed 79 people in Italy and infected more than 2,500, the most in Europe. (AFP) SCY

