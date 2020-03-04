Italy to close all schools, universities over virus: news agencies
Rome, Mar 4 (AFP) Italy is closing all schools and universities from Thursday until mid-March to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ansa and other Italian news agencies cited government sources as saying
The measure was one of several being considered by the government at a meeting on Wednesday to combat COVID-19, which has killed 79 people in Italy and infected more than 2,500, the most in Europe. (AFP) SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
