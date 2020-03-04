Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pet dog infected with COVID-19, Hong Kong authorities confirm

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 20:39 IST
Pet dog infected with COVID-19, Hong Kong authorities confirm

Hong Kong, Mar 4 (AFP) The pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong was confirmed to be infected with the disease, in a likely case of human-to-animal transmission, authorities said on Wednesday. The canine, which belongs to a 60-year-old woman patient, had repeatedly tested "weak positive" for the new coronavirus since Friday, when it was quarantined at an animal centre.

The city's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said repeated tests suggest the dog -- a pomeranian -- has "a low-level of infection". The AFCD said experts from universities and the World Organisation for Animal Health have unanimously agreed that "it is likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission".

The pomeranian has not shown any novel coronavirus symptoms the AFCD said. All pets of people in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus will be quarantined for 14 days, starting Friday. Two dogs are already in isolation.

The other dog in quarantine belongs to a second coronavirus patient that tested negative for the virus once and will be tested again before its release. Authorities said it will continue to closely monitor the pomeranian and return it to its owner when it tests negative for the disease.

The financial hub has confirmed 102 cases of the new coronavirus in humans, with two deaths earlier this month. (AFP) IND.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

T20 Cup: Hardik Pandya leads Reliance 1 into semis

On a comeback trail, Hardik Pandya turned in yet another all-round show to help Reliance 1 inch ahead to the semi-final of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup here. Pandya returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery.The ...

SC idea of involving political leaders for resolving hate speech issue doesn't fructify

The idea mooted by the Supreme Court on Wednesday for involving some political leaders, including from the ruling BJP, or independent persons for exploring the possibility of resolving the dispute regarding alleged hate speeches which purpo...

Rahul playing "divisive" politics for consolidating vote bank: BJP

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics, the BJP on Wednesday said it is shameful and highly reprehensible that the Congress leader is busy indulging in vote bank politics when the northeast Delhi is struck by violence. BJP spoke...

Italy readies draconian new measures to try to contain coronavirus

Italy prepared new emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of coronavirus in Europes worst hit country, including the possible closure of all schools, universities, cinemas, theatres and most public events.Seventy-nine peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020