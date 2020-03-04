Ukraine Parliament approves Denys Shmygal as new PM

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday approved Denys Shmygal as the new prime minister after his predecessor resigned, caught out by a leaked recording of him criticizing the president

The majority of lawmakers voted to back President Volodymyr Zelensky's nominee Shmygal, who previously held the post of deputy prime minister in charge of regional development.

