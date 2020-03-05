Left Menu
Australian ex-cop charged with 108 sex offences, including rape

A former Australian police officer was to appear in court Thursday charged with over 100 sexually related offences, including dozens of rapes. The former Western Australian officer, who resigned after being charged by internal affairs in 2018, allegedly assaulted and raped numerous women over a decade during dates arranged online.

The 50-year-old man from Perth was charged with 108 offences including dozens of rapes, several counts of drugging women and multiple counts of assault causing bodily harm. Allegations of predatory sexual behavior sparked the investigation that uncovered the offences stretching back to 2010 with police believing more women have yet to come forward.

