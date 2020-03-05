Japan says state visit by China's Xi postponed over virus

Tokyo, Mar 5 (AFP) A state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping this spring has been postponed over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, a spokesman for Japan's government said on Thursday

"A state visit by President Xi to Japan will be held at a convenient time for both of us," Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo. (AFP) AMS

