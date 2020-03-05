Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland reports first coronavirus death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 15:16 IST
Switzerland reports first coronavirus death
Image Credit: ANI

A 74-year-old woman suffering from the new coronavirus has died in Switzerland, marking the country's first death in the outbreak that has claimed more than 3,200 lives globally, police said on Thursday. The woman, who was hospitalized in the western city of Lausanne with the virus on Tuesday, died overnight, regional police in the canton of Vaud said in a statement.

The woman, who also suffered from a pre-existing chronic illness, had been considered "high risk" from the virus. COVID-19 produces mild symptoms in 80 percent of cases, but for the elderly and sick it can produce severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure.

Globally, it is estimated to have killed 3.4 percent of those who have contracted the virus. More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, which by Thursday had reached some 80 countries and territories.

To date, Switzerland has registered 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the disease first surfaced in the country on February 25. Switzerland on Friday suspended all events with more than 1,000 participants until March 15, notably canceling the Geneva International Motor Show.

On Thursday, the International Labour Organisation said it had decided to cancel a meeting of its governing body, which had been expected to draw around 500 people from more than 70 countries this month, after conducting a risk assessment. The United Nations' European headquarters in Geneva has also closed its doors to visitors and has curbed some activities linked to the Human Rights Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Videos

Latest News

Transforming Britain's John Lewis could take five years, new boss warns

The new chairman of British retailer John Lewis warned on Thursday it could take up to five years to revive the employee-owned group hit by sliding profits. Sharon White, former head of UK telecoms and media regulator Ofcom who succeeded Ch...

Cricket-No current threat to South Africa series, IPL - Indian board

The Indian cricket board is monitoring the development of the coronavirus outbreak in the country but says there is no current threat to its flagship Indian Premier League, with the franchise-based tournament scheduled to start later this m...

Turkey's Erdogan says hopes Putin meeting to ease Syria situation

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped decisions made at his meeting with Russias Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday would ease the situation in northwest Syrias Idlib region, where conflict has escalated in recent weeks.Speaking ...

'Govt taking all measures to prevent spread of coronavirus'

The government is taking all steps to prevent spread of coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased in alignment with the evolving situation in India where 28,529 persons have been brought under community surveillance and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020