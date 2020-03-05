EU's Hogan says "mood music" in Brexit talks has improved
The start of negotiations between the European Union and Britain about their future relations has improved the "mood music" between the two after weeks of disturbing rhetoric from London, EU trade chief Phil Hogan said on Thursday.
Hogan expressed hope that tough remarks from London amounted to "grandstanding" ahead of serious negotiations.
"I'm glad to say that the mood music as the week has gone on in Brussels between the UK and the European Union has improved," he told a conference in Dublin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Britain heralds end of 'cheap labour from Europe' with Brexit immigration system
FACTBOX-Reaction to Britain's new immigration rules
London Heathrow halts takeoffs due to aircraft blocking runway - Airlive
UPDATE 1-Britain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser
Karadi Tales and Karadi Path shortlisted in three categories at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards