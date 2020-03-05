EU's Hogan says "mood music" in Brexit talks has improved

The start of negotiations between the European Union and Britain about their future relations has improved the "mood music" between the two after weeks of disturbing rhetoric from London, EU trade chief Phil Hogan said on Thursday.

Hogan expressed hope that tough remarks from London amounted to "grandstanding" ahead of serious negotiations.

"I'm glad to say that the mood music as the week has gone on in Brussels between the UK and the European Union has improved," he told a conference in Dublin.

