Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospital dance clips lighten virus gloom in hard-hit Iran

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:35 IST
Hospital dance clips lighten virus gloom in hard-hit Iran

Tehran, Mar 5 (AFP) In coronavirus-hit Iran, healthcare workers are not just treating patients -- doctors and nurses are also lifting spirits with light-hearted dance performances that have spread massively on social media. In a series of short video clips, medical staff dressed in surgical masks and protective medical clothing can be seen dancing in symbolic defiance of the outbreak that has claimed more than 100 lives in the country.

Iranians have widely shared the videos apparently shot in hospital wards and operating theatres, the dancers' identities disguised by hospital scrubs and face covers as they wiggle and shake to Iranian pop and traditional tunes. Multiple clips can be found on Twitter marked in English as "coronavirus iran dancing", although AFP could not verify the authenticity of the individual videos.

Iran's authorities so far seem to be tolerating the "dance challenge" craze, and some videos have garnered around 100,000 views on Twitter, Instagram and other social media. This is even though dancing between men and women is banned in the Islamic republic, except for married couples who dance in private.

Not everyone is amused by the clips and some Twitter users have denounced them as "sin". Reformist activist Azar Mansouri on the other hand wrote online that "no words can express our gratitude for their efforts.

"They care for the sick and at the same time keep up the morale of their countrymen and their own families." Another Twitter user joked that "the only places the vice squad doesn't dare to go are hospitals with coronavirus patients". The virus has been a blow to the morale of the people of Iran, one of the worst-hit countries after China.

Many people remain locked in their homes and Iranians feel increasingly isolated after several airlines cancelled international flights. Iran's schools and universities have been shut until early April, the health minister said Thursday, confirming more than 3,500 infections nationwide.

A few days ago, the death of a young nurse, Narjes Khanalizadeh, who caught the virus through contact with patients, deeply moved the country. Iranian photojournalist Peyman Yazdani praised the courage of the healthcare workers, tweeting that "they dance face to face with death". (AFP) IND IND.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will block federal funds to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would withhold money from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions after a U.S. court ruled that his administration could block federal law enforcement funds to states and cities that do not cooperate wit...

Soccer-Paraguay police question Ronaldinho over alleged 'adulterated' passport

Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho was being questioned by Paraguayan authorities on Thursday after arriving in the country with what police said was an adulterated Paraguayan passport.Ronaldinho and his brother and busin...

Paper leak case: SC refuses to scrap SSC CGLE exam of 2017

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to scrap the Staff Selection Commission SSC combined graduate level examination of 2017, which was marred by allegations of paper leak and malpractices. The apex court, which had set up a seven-member comm...

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi to remain closed for primary classes till March 31 in view of coronavirus: Officials.

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi to remain closed for primary classes till March 31 in view of coronavirus Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020