Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's Khamenei asks India to stop attacks on Muslims after deadly riots

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:03 IST
Iran's Khamenei asks India to stop attacks on Muslims after deadly riots

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged India on Thursday to "confront extremist Hindus" and "stop the massacre of Muslims", adding to the international fallout over deadly Hindu-Muslim violence in New Delhi. At least 44 people were killed and hundreds injured in the worst communal riots in the Indian capital in decades, triggered by clashes between supporters of a new citizenship law and those against it.

"The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India," Khamenei said in a tweet in English, just days after New Delhi rebuked Iran's foreign minister for commenting on the same issue. "Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday, in response to which New Delhi summoned the Islamic Republic's ambassador and lodged a protest.

"We do not expect such comments from a country like Iran," ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement later. The citizenship law provides non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan a fast track to Indian citizenship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government says this is required to help minorities from those mainly Muslim countries. Critics argue the law discriminates against Muslims and violates the spirit of India's secular constitution.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in protests since December. Earlier this week, the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said it intended to approach India's Supreme Court about the citizenship law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Cong appoints 50 new office-bearers in IYC

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed five general secretaries, five joint secretaries and 40 national secretaries in the Indian Youth Congress. Out of the total 50 new office-bearers of the partys youth wing, 17 are women.A...

Eagles LT Peters to enter free agency at age 38

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters will enter the free-agent market at age 38. The team released a statement Thursday saying it had reached a mutual agreement to let the nine-time Pro Bowl selection test the waters when the new le...

Liberal firebrand Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid - source

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House on the strength of an anti-corruption platform backed by a dizzying array of policy proposals, ended her campaign on Thursday...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines has extended the suspe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020