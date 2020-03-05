U.S. Secretary of State urges China to take more fair approach toward media

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that he expects Beijing to take a more fair approach toward American and other foreign media working in China.

"Where the Chinese Communist Party has imposed increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment and intimidation on our independent and world-class journalists, we will respond to achieve reciprocity," Pompeo said.

