Resumption of violence in Afghanistan 'unacceptable,' must be reduced: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday demanded an immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan for the peace process to go forward after what he said was an "unacceptable" spike in Taliban attacks

"The upsurge in violence in parts of Afghanistan over the last couple days is unacceptable," he said at a news conference. "Violence must be reduced immediately for the peace process to move forward."

