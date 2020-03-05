Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC clears way for probe of alleged Afghanistan war crimes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:58 IST
ICC clears way for probe of alleged Afghanistan war crimes

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court will investigate whether war crimes were committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan military and U.S. forces after an appeals panel said on Thursday the "truth-seeking" inquiry should go ahead.

The ICC decision, which came days after the United States agreed to pull its troops from the long-running conflict, opens the way for prosecutors to launch a full investigation, despite U.S. government opposition. "The appeals chamber considers it appropriate to...authorise the investigation," presiding Judge Piotr Hofmanski said at the court in The Hague. He said prosecutors' preliminary examination in 2017 had found reasonable grounds to believe war crimes were committed in Afghanistan and that the ICC has jurisdiction.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quickly condemned the decision as "a truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable political institution, masquerading as a legal body. "It is all the more reckless for this ruling to come just days after the United States signed a historic peace deal on Afghanistan – the best chance for peace in a generation."

"The United States...will take all necessary measures to protect our citizens from this renegade, so-called court." Afghanistan is a member of the ICC though Kabul has argued that any war crimes should be prosecuted locally.

The U.S. government has never been a member of the court, which was established in 2002. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration imposed travel restrictions and other sanctions against ICC employees a year ago. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014, including alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and to a lesser extent by U.S. forces and the CIA.

UNCERTAIN CHANCES A pretrial panel last year had rejected her request to open an investigation. It argued that the odds of success were low, given the passage of time and the lack of cooperation from Kabul and Washington, and said that an investigation would not "serve the interests of justice."

ICC prosecutors' initial examination concluded there was a "reasonable basis to believe" U.S. forces had committed "crimes of torture, outrages upon personal dignity and rape and other forms of sexual violence." The examination cited cases in Afghanistan as well as at secret Central Intelligence Agency facilities in Poland, Romania and Lithuania. Human rights groups welcomed Thursday's ruling.

"Too many ICC states have cooperated with the U.S. to set up the global torture programme, we now call on these same states to cooperate with the ICC prosecutor's investigation," said Katherine Gallagher of the Center for Constitutional Rights. U.S. forces and other foreign troops entered Afghanistan in 2001 after the Sept. 11 al Qaeda attacks on the United States and overthrew the Taliban government, which had been protecting al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

In what has become the United States' longest war, about 13,000 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan. The United States and the Taliban signed an agreement on Saturday to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops still in the country, but Washington carried out an air strike on Taliban fighters on Wednesday.

The ICC was set up to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. It has jurisdiction only if a member state is unable or unwilling to prosecute atrocities itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow

Britains Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling regional airline one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.The failure of an airline that connects all corners of t...

Argentine rural confederation CRA to begin commercial strike over export tax hike

Argentine rural confederation CRA will begin on Monday a four-day commercial strike in response to an increase on export taxes for soy, a source from CRA said on Thursday.The strike follows the governments hike on the export levy on soybean...

First death in Britain from coronavirus - BBC

The first person has died in Britain from coronavirus, the BBC reported on Thursday.The BBC said an older patient with underlying health conditions had died after testing positive for the virus. ...

HSBC sends more than 100 London staff home over coronavirus case

HSBC has sent more than 100 of its London staff home after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known case at a major company in Europes main financial hub.Italys UniCredit also told some staff to go home after two new in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020