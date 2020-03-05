'Long list' of countries not doing enough against virus: WHO

Geneva, Mar 5 (AFP) The World Health Organization warned Thursday that a number of countries were not taking all the the steps needed to fight against the spread of the deadly new coronavirus

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva he was concerned that a "long list" of countries were not showing "the level of political commitment" needed to "match the level of the threat we all face." (AFP) MRJ

