Left Menu
Development News Edition

British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:01 IST
British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling regional airline one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.

The failure of an airline that connects all corners of the United Kingdom with major European destinations not only puts around 2,400 jobs at risk but could also see some airports struggle and regional economies hit. "All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect," Flybe said after the government walked away from a rescue package agreed in January.

Airlines around the world have been canceling flights and warning of a hit to profitability after coronavirus first emerged in China, hitting flights across Asia, before it spread to Europe and beyond. British Airways, EasyJet, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, Norwegian Air, and United Airlines are among those warning on the impact of a virus that looks set to hit the industry harder than the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Flybe's collapse will also cause more problems for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had promised to "level up" Britain by investing in regional transport links. His government had agreed a rescue deal for the 41-year-old airline in January, saying it was important to maintain connections across the country for its eight million passengers. It said on Thursday there was nothing more it could do.

"We are also urgently working with industry to identify how key routes can be re-established by other airlines as soon as possible," Transport Minister Grant Shapps said. Scotland's Loganair, another regional airline, has committed to maintaining 16 Flybe routes, a junior minister told parliament, adding that the government "stands ready" to support regional airports by working with industry to keep others going.

Privately owned Eastern Airways, a former Flybe franchise partner based at Humberside Airport in northern England, said it would add three routes previously operated by Flybe - Aberdeen-Birmingham, Southampton-Manchester, and Southampton-Newcastle. But while some Flybe routes might be attractive to airlines with smaller planes like Loganair, many do not have enough passengers to attract airlines like easyJet and Ryanair, which operate bigger planes, aviation expert John Strickland said.

"There will be some routes which will get left uncovered because they simply are too small and not economically viable unless they're flown as subsidised routes," Strickland said. Flybe, the largest independent regional airline in Europe, operated between 81 airports and was owned by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital.

The owners said they had ploughed more than 135 million pounds ($174 million) into the business in the last 14 months, including around 25 million pounds pledged in January. FINANCIAL TROUBLE

January's rescue deal had seen the government agree to match the owners' support for Flybe with a potential loan, a deferral of taxes and a review of local flight tax rules. That briefly formed part of Johnson's plan to try to boost the regions of Britain beyond London. Without Flybe, some regional airports like Exeter, Birmingham and Southampton will have much poorer connections.

However, rival airlines complained that the state should not prop up failing companies and environmental campaigners argued any move to reduce the cost of flying did not fit with the government's aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Flybe's 68 aircraft flew to airports including Belfast City in Northern Ireland, Jersey in the Channel Islands, Birmingham in central England and Scotland's Inverness, and provided more than half of UK domestic flights outside London.

The pilot's union said airline staff had been betrayed by the owners and the government. In a sign of the ripple effect the virus can have, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster ITV warned on Thursday its advertising revenue had already been hit by travel companies pulling spending.

Stobart and Virgin Atlantic said they were deeply disappointed with the outcome. "Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved to turn the airline around, not least the people of Flybe, the impact of COVID-19 on Flybe's trading means that the consortium can no longer commit to continued financial support," they said.

It is the second major British airline to go bust in six months after the world's oldest travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed in September, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history. The country's broader airline strategy was also thrown into disarray last week when a court ruled a plan to expand Europe's biggest airport Heathrow was unlawful.

($1 = 0.7755 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank placed under moratorium; RBI supersedes board

In a rare move, capital-starved Yes Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loa...

Concerned by coronavirus outbreak, UAE advises against travel abroad

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday urged its citizens and other residents to avoid travelling abroad because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities in the Gulf state, which has reported at least 27 coronavirus cases, may o...

Russia, Turkey agree ceasefire deal for Syria's Idlib

Turkey and Russia agreed a ceasefire deal on Thursday in Syrias Idlib region, their two leaders said after lengthy talks in Moscow to contain a conflict which has displaced nearly a million people in three months. Russian President Vladimir...

COVID-19 epidemic can be pushed back with concerted approach -WHO

The epidemic of COVID-19 coronavirus infection spreading around the world can be contained and controlled, the World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday, but only with a concerted response by all governments. WHO Director-General Tedro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020