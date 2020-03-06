Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants dodge tear gas as Greek-Turkish border crisis deepens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:52 IST
Migrants dodge tear gas as Greek-Turkish border crisis deepens
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Migrants stuck on the Turkish side of the border with Greece tried to dodge tear gas canisters on Friday as a tense standoff between Greek and Turkish security forces entered a second week with no sign of abating.

Tens of thousands of migrants are attempting to cross from Turkey into the European Union after Ankara said on Feb. 28 it would no longer try to keep them on its territory under the terms of a 2016 accord with Brussels in return for EU aid. Thick smoke from the tear gas canisters wreathed the border posts at the Kastanies/Pazarkule crossing. A Reuters reporter saw Greek forces use a water cannon to try to disperse migrants, only to be met by a volley of tear gas from the Turkish side.

"The attacks are coordinated by drones. Apart from intimidation, these attacks are taking place from the Turkish police to help migrants cross the fence borderline," a Greek government official said. Turkey has said any tear gas fired is in response to tear gas fired from the Greek side.

Athens has called the confrontations a threat to national security and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis brought European Union leaders to the border area to press his case for more financial and logistical support to avoid a repeat of 2015 when more than one million refugees poured into the EU from Turkey. Greece says it has repulsed around 35,000 migrants trying to cross its border in the past week. Turkey has deployed 1,000 special police to the area to halt the pushback of migrants onto its territory.

Ankara accused Greek forces this week of shooting dead four migrants, a charge rejected by Athens, which says Turkish forces are actively helping the migrants to cross the border illegally.

"THEY WON'T LET US IN"

On the Turkish side of the border on Friday, enterprising villagers were selling fruit, vegetables and bottled water to migrants, though they also expressed sympathy for them. "I hope they will open this border soon and end this tragedy. We just want to get on with our lives," said Remiz Celik, 43, who was selling apples and potatoes to migrants.

The fields were strewn with plastic bags and other detritus left by the migrants, many of whom have been living in Istanbul and other Turkish towns and cities for some time. Some migrants said they might head back to Istanbul in the coming days because they do not expect the Greeks to yield.

"They are not going to let us in, we know this because the Greeks know that if they open the gates they will get many more people on this side of the border," said Fawzi Uzbek, 37, an Afghan national who has lived in Istanbul for about 18 months. Sitting in a makeshift tent he had constructed near the border for himself, his wife and four children, Uzbek said he wanted to find work in Germany and had begun learning German, but said he would probably return to Istanbul soon.

About a quarter of the migrants at the border are Syrian and most of the rest are Afghans, Pakistanis, Iranians, and Africans, according to Turkish estimates. European Union foreign ministers were due to discuss the crisis at Greece's border at a gathering in Croatia on Friday.

"We have clear evidence that this population movement has been created and orchestrated by Turkey. I want to be clear the European Union will not let this human pain be exploited," Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dendias said as he headed to the meeting. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million refugees from the Syrian civil war, says it cannot take in any more people and says the EU has failed to provide sufficient financial and other support.

"Turkey has a big burden ... and we have to understand that. But at the same time, we cannot accept that migrants are being used as a source of pressure," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said ahead of Friday's talks in Zagreb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Mata Amritananda Math out of bound for visitors in view of coronovirus scare

Citing the coronavirus scare, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math on Friday said it has decided not to allow anyone to enter its ashram in Amritapuri in Kollam district as a preventive measure. In a notice posted on its website, the Math, which h...

Human evolution may hold the key to understanding back pain: Study

The evolutionary history of humans may explain why some people are more susceptible to a particular stress fracture known as spondylolysis that often affects athletes, according to study which may lead to new ways of preventing and managing...

Kenya is a transit country for illicit drugs, says US Department of State report

The US Department of State released a new report that Kenyas Anti-Narcotics Unit ANU has conducted 1,502 raids in the first nine months of 2019, seizing over 56.8 kilograms of heroin, 7.9 metric tonnes of cannabis, 3.6 kilos of cocaine and ...

We got the science right: 'Contagion' maker on renewed focus on film post coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has brought Steven Soderberghs 2011 medical thriller Contagion back into the focus and the films producer says they have been proven right in their predictions. The film chronicled how the humanity battles the spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020