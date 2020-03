BRIEF-Lufthansa Group Airlines Introduce Flexible Rebooking Options

LUFTHANSA GROUP: * LUFTHANSA GROUP AIRLINES INTRODUCE FLEXIBLE REBOOKING OPTIONS

* LUFTHANSA GROUP SAYS NEW TICKETS PURCHASED UNTIL 31 MARCH WILL ALSO HAVE POSSIBILITY TO REBOOK ONCE WITHOUT REBOOKING FEES * LUFTHANSA GROUP SAYS FLIGHTS ALREADY BOOKED WITH DEPARTURE DATE UNTIL 30 APRIL CAN REBOOK ONCE UNTIL 31 DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: [https://tinyurl.com/wts6ghu] (Berlin Speed Desk)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.