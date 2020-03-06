Motorcycling-Spanish rider dies in Hispania Rally road accident

Spanish motorcycle rider Alberto Martinez died in a road accident before Thursday's third stage of the Hispania Rally, organizers said.

"As a result of the fatal outcome, Stage Three was canceled," they added in a statement on Friday.

El Mundo said the 42-year-old Basque collided with a car that had broken down on the road three km into a non-competitive section in the southern Spanish province of Granada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

