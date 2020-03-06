Left Menu
Development News Edition

70 hospitalised in Karachi port gas leak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:10 IST
70 hospitalised in Karachi port gas leak

At least 70 workers of a chemical plant here were hospitalised on Friday after inhaling leaked chlorine gas, according to media reports. The leak was reported in Engro Polymer and Chemicals Plant in Karachi's Port Qasim.

"Timely precautionary measures were taken to protect the employees working in the plant. The affected were taken to a nearby hospital and the plant has been temporarily closed," a spokesperson of Engro was quoted by The Express Tribune as saying. All the 70 affected workers were discharged from hospital, excepting one who is in critical condition, the Dawn News reported.

The chlorine gas leaked from the air vents in the plant, the report added. Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali told the Dawn News that one of the workers was in critical condition while the rest were discharged from the hospital.

This is the second gas leak incident in Karachi in the last one month. A mysterious toxic gas had killed at least 14 people and sickened several others on February 16. The source of the toxic gas leak remains unclear..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Schemes under AMRUT scheme to be completed by Mar 2020:

The Bihar Assembly on Friday passed the Urban Development and Housing Departments budgetary demand of Rs 7,213.71 crore by voice vote amid a walkout by the opposition parties. Urban Development and Housing minister Suresh Kumar Sharma said ...

Maha SSC exams: 3 booked for impersonation during Hindi paper

Three people were booked on Friday by Thane police for impersonation in connection with the SSC exams underway across Maharashtra, an official said. Inspector MB Shinde of Narpoli police station said the incident was unearthed by the centre...

U.S. could take targeted stimulus action amid coronavirus -White House adviser

The Trump administration is considering steps to stimulate the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, but would prefer targeted action, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday, adding that more information was needed.K...

India sets out Yes rescue, State Bank of India to take 49% stake

India laid out a rescue plan for Yes Bank on Friday under which State Bank of India will take a 49 stake in the troubled lender, which is struggling with bad loans. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the restructuring plan woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020