Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Iraq cleric's sermon cancelled over virus, a first since 2003

  • PTI
  • |
  • Najaf
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:51 IST
Top Iraq cleric's sermon cancelled over virus, a first since 2003
Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMIraq)

Representatives of Iraq's top Shiite cleric did not deliver his weekly sermon in Karbala on Friday, a first since the fall of Saddam Hussein, due to fears of spreading the novel coronavirus. Religious authorities had already closed the shrine of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, where the sermon is usually delivered, to mitigate the risk of contagion.

On Friday, representatives who usually read Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani's address, broadcast live on state television, did not appear. The 89-year-old Sistani is based in the Shiite holy city of Najaf, south of Karbala, and never appears in public.

An official at the site in the holy city of Karbala told AFP that "the cancellation of Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine is a first since 2003", the year an American-led invasion toppled veteran dictator Saddam Hussein. Sources close to Sistani's office confirmed the unprecedented nature of the decision.

Iraq has reported three coronavirus deaths and 38 infections. Authorities are particularly worried about coronavirus spreading via Shiite holy sites, which attract millions of pilgrims including many from neighboring Iran which has seen the world's second-deadliest outbreak.

But on Friday numerous pilgrims flocked to the area near the Karbala mausoleum, and a road linking two shrines in the city was still open to pilgrims, AFP journalists said. Provincial authorities have barred non-residents from entering Karbala province from Friday.

Sistani had dedicated part of his last two sermons to the health situation in the country of 40 million. The virus has fuelled panic among Iraqis who say the war-ravaged country's health system cannot handle the epidemic.

In Najaf, the mausoleum of Imam Ali, son-in-law of the Prophet Mohammad, was open to the public on Friday after Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr personally pushed for it to be re-opened. Hundreds of his supporters gathered for prayers in the nearby town of Kufa -- Sadr's birthplace -- on Friday, AFP journalists reported.

Sadr did not attend, but sent a representative to deliver his sermon. In Samarra, another holy Shiite site north of Baghdad, religious authorities cancelled a second pilgrimage in the space of a week.

Iran on Friday announced 17 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of people killed to 124, as the overall number of cases soared. (AFP) MRJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad demands SC-monitored probe in Delhi violence

Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the recent northeast Delhi violence and claimed that explosives were used to destroy houses during the riots. Jawad visited the violence-hit areas including Shi...

OPEC cuts deal falls apart as Russia resists, sending oil into tailspin

A three-year honeymoon between OPEC and Russia descended into acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus and OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.Oil pr...

Delimitation commission for JK, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal, Nagaland formed

Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was on Friday appointed chairperson of the Delimitation Commission to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states of Assam, A...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines across the globe have suspended flights or modified services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.Below are details in alphabetical order AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines extended the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020