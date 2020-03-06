Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court dismisses petition against women's march

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 23:00 IST
Pak court dismisses petition against women's march

A Pakistani court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the "Aurat March" (Women's March) scheduled to be held across Pakistan on Sunday as part of the International Women's Day, asserting that the right of assembly is a fundamental right. Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah said in view of the widespread violence prevalent against women Pakistan, the International Women's Day should be observed as "a day of introspection".

Dismissing the petition against the proposed Women's March to held by women to press for their rights, the top Judge observed that the right of assembly was a fundamental right and "the court expects that the participants of the march will exercise their rights in accordance with the law". The day has been observed ever year in Pakistan but last year it was more organised and drew a great deal of criticism for some of its slogans like "mera jism, meri marzi" (my body, my choice), "divorced and happy" and "no bacha dani (uterus), no opinion" and controversial drawings displayed during the march.

Ahead of this year's march, its supporters and opponents have clashed during TV talk shows and and on social media. Renowned Urdu playwright Khalil Rehman Qamar this week had a verbal brawl with right activist Marvi Sarmad as the two used offensive words against each other during a show.

The main controversy is about the slogan: "mera jism, meri marzi". It has been termed by many as against religion and culture. Even senior politicians and clerics have weighed in.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Fazl termed it as against Islam and an effort to distort the religious values. Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the media that he supported women rights but the slogan should be changed.

"It is against our cultural values and it should be changed," he said. However, Pakistan People Party chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari, threw his weight behind the march and their slogans, saying that his party would stand by the women of Pakistan.

The government so far has not shown any intention to stop the march and some of its ministers have also supported it. Judge Minallah wrote in the judgment that the language of the 'Aurat March' slogans "should not be given meanings according to the mindset of a certain section of society and that too, contrary to the explanation given by the proponents of the march".

The lawyers of eight petitioners during hearing told the court that they sought restrictions on the march in the light of law, norms, decency and public morality. "Tribal patriarchal traditions and societal norms, based on egos and obscure insecurities [...] have to be defeated through collective struggle so that no mother, sister or daughter suffers the agony of litigation to assert rights of inheritance nor innocent 'Zainabs' have to endure unthinkable pain and agony," said the Chief Justice.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court also dismissed a petition against the holding of Aurat March, saying that women could not be stopped under the Constitution..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...

Bethlehem deserted after Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency

The streets of Bethlehem were near-empty on Friday as Palestinian police wearing masks patrolled the traditional birthplace of Jesus, hit hard by a state of emergency declared over coronavirus. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced ...

PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Dhaka on March 17 in the midst of rising concerns in Bangladesh over Indias new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. Modi is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterp...

Canadiens Hall of Famer Richard dead at 84

Center Henri Richard, who enjoyed a 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday morning. He was 84. Richard, who played from 1955-1975, won 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens, more than any player in history.A 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020