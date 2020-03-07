Afghan police officer killed in mine explosion in Helmand province

A police officer was killed in an explosion in Lashkar Gah city of Helmand province on Saturday.

The incident took place when a mine exploded in the Anbar Bagh area, killing the policeman.

No one has taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

