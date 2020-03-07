Left Menu
Starbucks shuts down store in Seattle after employee tests positive for coronavirus

American coffeehouse chain Starbucks on Friday (local time) ordered to close down its store in Seattle after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Starbucks shuts down store in Seattle after employee tests positive for coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

American coffeehouse chain Starbucks on Friday (local time) ordered to close down its store in Seattle after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. In a memo on Friday, Starbucks - founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1971-- said that the worker who tested positive is currently quarantined at home, CNN reported.

The store where the patient worked is closed, and the local health department has given it the go-ahead to return to business following the cleaning, the coffee house said. However, there is no announcement on when the store will reopen. Starbucks said that it'll continue to follow the coronavirus protocols, in care for employees and expertise from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The frequent, additional cleaning and sanitising procedures already underway in all our stores are fully in line with their guidance," said Rossann Williams, Starbucks' executive vice president. Just this week, the company announced it is temporarily suspending the use of personal cups and tumblers at its stores around the world to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Washington state has recorded 14 deaths so far, including at least seven at a longterm nursing facility, a major concern for the vulnerable elderly population. Seven of the state's deaths have been connected to the Life Care Center of Kirkland. Two other cases were reported at elderly living facilities in the state -- the Ida Culver House in Seattle and the Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Issaquah.

Earlier this week, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook also encouraged their employees to work from home after announcing coronavirus cases. (ANI)

