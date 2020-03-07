Heavy rains claim 20 lives in Pakistan

At least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan in the last four days, officials said on Saturday. Officials said while 17 deaths and 30 injured were reported in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, three were dead in southern Balochistan.

In KPK, 47 houses were partially damaged and two totally destroyed in the recent rains and thunderstorms, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said. Casualties were reported in Swat, Mardan and Charsadda districts of KPK, mostly in roof-collapse incidents.

Following special directives of KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, relief materials were distributed among the affected, The Dawn News reported. The PDMA is working closely with the provincial administration for relief operations, the report said.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have battered KPK and Balochistan since Wednesday, triggering flash floods and landslides.

